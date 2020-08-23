UrduPoint.com
No Danger Of Flood In Nullah Leh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:20 PM

No danger of flood in Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalized all the arrangements to tackle the flood like situation during monsoon season. The desilting and dredging of Nullah Leh has been completed with an aim to protect the dwellers from flood devastation, and there is no danger of flood in Nullah Leh.

Talking to APP Chairman WASA, Raja Tariq Mahmood Murtaza appealed the residents along Nuallah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into the Nullah as it created hindrances in flow of water which resulted in flooding during monsoon season.

He said machinery including D-wiring set, Screw Jetting Machine, Water Bowzers and Sewer Cleaning Roding machines were in working condition to deal with untoward situation.

Earlier, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 conducted Flood Preparedness Exercise at Rawal Dam to check preparedness level response strategy and further enhance the operational compatibility of the rescue teams.

Civil Defense, District education Department Rawalpindi, and other related departments participated in the mock exercise.

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Dr. Abdul Rehman made it clear that Rescue 1122 was fully alert to tackle flood like situation.

According to Chief Officer Civil Defense, Talab Hussain, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, had set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Leh.

He said, Civil Defence teams would remain alert and in case of flood emergency in any area.

