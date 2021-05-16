UrduPoint.com
No Danger To Karachi Of Tropical Cyclone 'Tauktae'

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The danger has surpassed of the tropical cyclone 'Tauktae' which was predicted that it would might hit Karachi city.

According to the latest updates received here, there would be no danger to Karachi relating to seastorm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had also issued an alert for Tropical Cyclone "TAUKTAE" in the Southeast Arabian Sea.

According to an alert, Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during May 17 to19.

Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaeed- Banzirabad, districts likely to experience hot/very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during next two days. Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till May 19.

