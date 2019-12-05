No deadlock between govt, opposition on CEC appointment matter: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday has told that there is no deadlock between the government and opposition parties on the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday has told that there is no deadlock between the government and opposition parties on the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).Talking to media, the minister said name for CEC will be finalized in two to three days and that we have 45 days even after the retirement of current CEC Sardar Ahmed Raza.Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision of the Supreme Court over the extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is not legally valid.

He said that there was considerable scope for disagreement from the legal point of view with Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and other bench members."Parliament is an independent body, and it is not under the apex court", he expressed.Fawad Chaudhry said that the question of legislature regarding the tenure of the Army Chief requires a simple majority in Parliament, and the Senate to amend the Section 255 Army Act.