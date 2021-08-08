No deal for Sharif family, govt using legal process to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday made it clear that no deal or relaxation for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif while ruling party of PTI is using every legal process to bring convicted Nawaz Sharif back to the country.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will have to come back and face the law, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

If Nawaz Sharif is innocent, why he is running away from the laws and the courts, he questioned? He should come back to the country and answer the allegations against him, Ali Muhammad said, adding, Nawaz Sharif is habitual for deals as he did in Pervez Musharaf time but he should keep in mind PTI-led government would never compromise it and would act according to the laws.

Ali said Prime Minister Imran Khan have no personal grudge against Nawaz and his daughter Maryam, adding, Sharif family had been befooling the courts and the nation about Nawaz Sharif's medical condition and now they had been exposed doing the same in the UK as well.

He claimed that PML-N had become the 'Conspiracy League' and was speaking against the state institutions, adding, former premier Nawaz Sharif held secret meetings with Indian leadership instead of meeting with hurriyet leaders which is regretful.

The nation is well aware of dual faces of so called PML-N politicians who were hiding themselves behind fake medical grounds, he criticized.