No Deal On Establishment Or Foreign Pressure, Says Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM
PTI founder says judiciary is being mocked and vows to fight every case
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would not strike any deal under the pressure of the establishment or any foreign country.
“The judiciary is being mocked. I will fight every case. If I am contesting these cases, there is no need for me to make any deals. I will not agree to a deal under anyone’s pressure,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by his sister Aleema Khan during his interaction with the reporters outside Adiala jail on Monday.
Aleema Khan also shared Imran Khan’s remarks about the events of May 9.
The PTI founder said, “Those responsible for stealing the CCTV footage orchestrated May 9. The conspiracy was pre-planned.
Cases of those who left the party after May 9 were dismissed. Many people have been missing since November 26, and there are reports of bodies being buried secretly, similar to the Lal Masjid incident,”.
He said that the nation’s borders must be secured.
“My demands are the formation of judicial commissions to investigate May 9 and November 26 incidents and the release of innocent detainees,” he added.
She further stated that Imran Khan has refused to opt for house arrest in Bani Gala. Regarding the Toshakhana 2 case, she said, "It is similar to the first Toshakhana case.
The Al-Qadir University case is scheduled for sentencing on the 6th. Both the Al-Qadir case and Toshakhana 2 will be dismissed in higher courts."
