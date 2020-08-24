UrduPoint.com
No Deal On Nawaz Sharif's Medical Treatment Abroad: Chaudhry Sarwar

No deal on Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad: Chaudhry Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment under some dubious deal and the government could not be pressured into such decisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment under some dubious deal and the government could not be pressured into such decisions.

Addressing a ration-distribution ceremony under the auspices of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would quit politics but will never make a deal with anyone. Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq was present on the occasion.

Govenror Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said the PML-N leadership must share Nawaz Sharif's medical reports with the government and the judiciary, adding that public had the right to know about Nawaz Sharif's treatment.

"There has been a lot of gossip about Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment and it is the responsibility of the PML-N to apprise the public of the truth," he added.

Sarwar said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar enjoyed confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to serve as the Chief Minister, adding that opposition's propaganda against Usman Buzdar was destined to fail.

The Governor said the rudderless opposition parties were pursuing their vested interests and that was why no campaign against the government could succeed.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest politician who wished to root out corruption from the country as no progress and prosperity is possible without eliminating corruption from the fabric of society", he said.

The Governor Punjab said Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy had successfully contained spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country and his vision had been hailed by the world. "During the lockdown due to novel coronavirus, over 11 crore deserving families have received cash aid of Rs 12,000 per family through Ehsas Program of the government," he added.

