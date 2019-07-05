No 'Deal or Dheel', as Rana Sana used to patronise criminals: parliamentary secretary

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Friday said that the government will not give any 'deal or Dheel' to the corrupt and all criminals will be taken to task in accordance with the law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Friday said that the government will not give any 'deal or Dheel' to the corrupt and all criminals will be taken to task in accordance with the law.

Talking to the media after inaugurating Al-Hafeez Water Filtration Plant at Hilal Road, Chak No 224-RB, Fateh Din Wali, he said Rana Sanaullah used to patronise criminals. He was involved in murder of 22 people in addition to brutal killing of 14 activists of Tehreek-e-Minhajul Quran at Model Town Lahore, he alleged.

He said that every person knows that Rana Sana was running a drug-trafficking network. He was nabbed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on the charge of smuggling heavy quantity of heroin. The government has no link with it and his case is in the ANF court, which would be decided on merit, he added.

Mian Farrukh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised with the nation that he would bring back the national wealth looted and plundered by the corrupt elements; he will neither provide any NRO nor give any 'Deal or Dheel'.

The parliamentary secretary said that the Sharif family used friendly countries for their vested interests. Howevere, Prime Minister Imran Khan had negotiated with the Saudi administration for provision of maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims at the holy land.

He said that despite protest of the opposition, the annual budget 2019-20 was approved and now national economy was being put on the right track and stability.

He said that no one would be allowed to spread anarchy and chaos in the country in the name of protests. He said that the incumbent government had paid refund claims of more than Rs 90 billion to industrial and business sectors and steps were also being taken to pay the remaining amount of refund claims.

He called upon people to support the government policies for bringing back the looted wealth so that national economy could be stabilised.

Responding to a question, the parliamentary secretary said that Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had appealed for release of some prisoners and implementation on his appeal would start soon.

Responding to yet another query, he said that the government was fully aware of hardships of labourers. Therefore, appropriate steps were being taken to solve their problems on priority basis. Traders would be provided cheap electricity, but for this purpose, they should help the government for promoting tax culture.

He said that the government believed in spending the public money on public welfare. In this connection, funds had been approved for water filteration plant in Faisalabad to provide 25 million gallon clean water to the residents of the city.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways also inaugurated Water Filtration Plant while Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and notables of the area were also present.