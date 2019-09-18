No deal with corrupt leaders: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed not to make any deal with corrupt political leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) was committed not to make any deal with corrupt political leaders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all minorities like Hindu, Sikh and Christians in the country were supporting government's stance on Kashmir issue.

"Incident like Ghotki may be a conspiracy against the government, when all minorities in Pakistan are standing with the government on log-standing issue of Kashmir," he added.

Ali Muhammad said the government and other political parties should evolve a joint strategy to present Kashmir issue effectively across the world.

To a question, he said peaceful protest was right of the opposition but Kashmir was a critical national issue of the hour.

Indian forces were committing atrocities against innocent and unarmed people in the occupied valley, he added.

About arrest of Kursheed Shah, the minister said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working independently according to its laws and the government had nothing to do with its matters.

He said media was working freely in the country and it should be careful about the authenticity of news.

Special Media Tribunal were being established to curb the trend of fake news, he added.

To another question, he said the provision of health facilities to the people was the responsibility of the government and the provision of anti-rabies vaccine should be ensured in the hospitals.