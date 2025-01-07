No deals offered to founder PTI: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Tuesday that the government has not extended any deal to anyone, including the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI leader was facing corruption and other charges, which were being addressed through the courts. "Like other political leaders, particularly from PML-N, who faced the courts and proved their innocence, the PTI leader should also follow the legal process and defend himself in the court of law," he asserted.

Advisor highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency in ongoing negotiations.

"We are requesting written demands from PTI to ensure clarity and accountability. This aims to keep the public informed and prevent any future misinterpretations or baseless allegations," he said.

Given the PTI’s history of U-turns and withdrawal from prior commitments, it is essential to document all demands, to avoid future ambiguities and ensure transparency, he added.

Addressing concerns about a potential meeting between the PTI’s dialogue committee and the PTI leader, he stated that the meeting would take place as per the committee's recommendation.

The meeting will proceed and any delays are procedural and will be resolved accordingly, he said.