'No dearness in Punjab', claims Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that prices were under complete control and there was no dearness in the province.

Winding up debate on law and order and dearness in the province during the Punjab assembly session here on Monday, he said the government had fully controlled the prices, adding that wheat flour bag was being sold at 860 rupees in Punjab while the same quantity cost 1500 rupees in Sindh.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started 2 hours 35 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m after two-days break with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair. The session has been requisitioned by the opposition to discuss law and order and dearness.

The day pertained to questions and answers relating to Communication and Works Department and the Parliamentary Secretary, C&W Sardar Shahab ud Din answered the questions in the house.

The Minister Industries said the past rulers of Punjab embezzled 450 billion rupees under the food Program while billions of rupees were looted through corruption in the Sasti Roti Scheme of Shehbaz Sharif. He said half of the sugar mills were owned by the past rulers who earned billions of rupees through corruption.

The Minister, lambasting the opposition, said the opposition members had not given a single proposal for improving law and order and controlling dearness in the province although the session was requisitioned by the opposition.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the opposition pursued only one agenda of release of their jailed leaders and how to make a leader out of a convicted politician by duping the masses, adding that the opposition had turned the august house into a political theater.

Referring PML-N leaderships' close ties with India, Mian Aslam Iqbal said Indian government was definitely pleased when Indian spy Kalbushan Yadev was apprehended by our security agencies and Nawaz Sharif did not issue a statement against India. He said India was pleased when money laundering was committed to loot common man's money in Pakistan.

"Indian government, however, is utterly displeased when Prime Minister Imran Khan is voted into power and Indian fighter plane is downed on February 28 under the PTI government", he said, adding that India was troubled when Prime Minister exposed Indian government at the platform of United Nations.

He said the Indian government was angry when money launderers were punished in Pakistan and their crimes had brought to light.

Responding to the question regarding C&W, Sardar Shahab-ud-Din said the construction and repair of road in the province will be completed as soon as the funds were provided by the government.

Later, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhamamd, on completion of day's agenda adjourned the session for October 13 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m.