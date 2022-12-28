UrduPoint.com

No Dearth Of Urea In South Punjab For Wheat Crop; Says Secretary Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

No dearth of Urea in South Punjab for wheat crop; says secretary agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary agriculture South Punjab Dr. Faisal Zahoor said on Wednesday that there was no shortage of Urea fertilizers for wheat crop in the area adding that stern action was being taken against the hoarders to keep availability and price situation stable.

Presiding over a meeting at the South Punjab agriculture secretariat to review the situation regarding Urea availability and price, the secretary said that wheat is grown on over 6.8 million acres in south Punjab which required over 13.6 million Urea bags' application. He added that well over 2 million metric ton Urea (20,08,914 M ton to be exact) was dispatched to South Punjab by different companies and 98.78 percent of this quantity has been received in the year 2022 from January to December 26.

Another official said that the availability in terms of bags might look a bit below the requirement but added that sufficient bags of Urea are available in the open market that can meet day-to-day demand of wheat farmers.

Dr. Faisal Zahoor said that during a crackdown launched against Urea hoarders, a total of 510 dealers were burdened with a fine worth Rs 5.4 million from November 1 to December 27 and 41 cases were got registered against the violators. Moreover, he added, two hoarders were arrested from the spot.

He said that 2300 Urea bags recovered from the hoarders were distributed among farmers at control prices during this period.

He asked farmers to point out elements involved in hoarding or selling Urea at a higher price and promised strict action against them.

He ordered officials to check the stocks of dealers on a daily basis and continue operations under zero tolerance policy of Punjab government against those involved in selling substandard fertilizers.

Related Topics

Shortage Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Fine Price January November December Stocks Market From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

11 minutes ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

26 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

41 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

2 hours ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.