No dearth of Urea in South Punjab for wheat crop; says secretary agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary agriculture South Punjab Dr. Faisal Zahoor said on Wednesday that there was no shortage of Urea fertilizers for wheat crop in the area adding that stern action was being taken against the hoarders to keep availability and price situation stable.

Presiding over a meeting at the South Punjab agriculture secretariat to review the situation regarding Urea availability and price, the secretary said that wheat is grown on over 6.8 million acres in south Punjab which required over 13.6 million Urea bags' application. He added that well over 2 million metric ton Urea (20,08,914 M ton to be exact) was dispatched to South Punjab by different companies and 98.78 percent of this quantity has been received in the year 2022 from January to December 26.

Another official said that the availability in terms of bags might look a bit below the requirement but added that sufficient bags of Urea are available in the open market that can meet day-to-day demand of wheat farmers.

Dr. Faisal Zahoor said that during a crackdown launched against Urea hoarders, a total of 510 dealers were burdened with a fine worth Rs 5.4 million from November 1 to December 27 and 41 cases were got registered against the violators. Moreover, he added, two hoarders were arrested from the spot.

He said that 2300 Urea bags recovered from the hoarders were distributed among farmers at control prices during this period.

He asked farmers to point out elements involved in hoarding or selling Urea at a higher price and promised strict action against them.

He ordered officials to check the stocks of dealers on a daily basis and continue operations under zero tolerance policy of Punjab government against those involved in selling substandard fertilizers.