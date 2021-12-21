UrduPoint.com

No Death, 51 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:20 PM

No death, 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 51 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he said that 25 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, three each in Jhelum and Sahiwal, two each in Faisalabad, Multan, Nankana Sahib, one each in Mianwali, Kasur and Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far the total number of cases reached 444,277 besides 428,470 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 2,751 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, no death was reported in Punjab and the death toll stood at 13,056. He said that 17,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.72 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.7 per cent, Faisalabad 0.3pc, Rawalpindi 1.0pc, and 0.1per cent in Multan.

