UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Death Due To Corona Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 01:57 PM

No death due to Corona reported in Punjab

No death due to COVID-19 was reported on Monday morning in the province while the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 92,073 after registration of 172 new cases while total number of deaths remained 2116

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported on Monday morning in the province while the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 92,073 after registration of 172 new cases while total number of deaths remained 2116.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed that 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Sheikhupura,10 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 12 in Gujranwala,6 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 1 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 6 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Rahimyar Khan,13 in Sargodha, 1 in Khoshab, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 9 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Lodharan, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur and 6 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 699,636 tests for COVID-19 so far while 81,263 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department requested the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World's silence encourages India to commit crimes ..

12 minutes ago

ADNOC adds new Chinese partner following transfer ..

16 minutes ago

US Checking Video Alleged to Show Hurricane Damagi ..

3 minutes ago

Brazilian star Oscar says he would play for China

3 minutes ago

Woman among three killed in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post revenue witnesses remarkable increas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.