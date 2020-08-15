UrduPoint.com
No Death Due To Coronavirus Reported In Punjab In 24 Hrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

No death due to coronavirus reported in Punjab in 24 hrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab reached 95,203 after registration of 210 new cases, but no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours in the province .

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD) on Saturday,total recorded deaths in the province were 2180 altogether till the filing of this report.

The P&SHD confirmed that 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 5 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 6 in Attock,15 in Gujranwala,23 in Sialkot,4 in Gujrat,10 in Mandi Bahauddin,16 in Multan,4 in Vehari, 4 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,12 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab,2 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Lodharan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur,1 in Sahiwal, 7 in Okara and 2 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab Health department conducted 816,126 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 86,424 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

