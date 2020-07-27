UrduPoint.com
No Death From Corona In Last 24 Hours: Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no death was caused due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 172 new cases were detected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no death was caused due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 172 new cases were detected.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the number of active cases was 8,697 while 81,260 had recovered. Also, 699,636 tests were conducted during this period of time.

The CM said that the government steps helped overcome the virus and the cooperation extended by people also yielded positive results, adding that observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was imperative on Eid-ul-Azha and its implementation was being ensured at cattle markets.

He warned that any violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated in public transport. He said less socialisation helps curb the virus spread.

