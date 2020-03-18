UrduPoint.com
No Death From Coronavirus In GB: Dr. Zafar Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:12 PM

No death from Coronavirus in GB: Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday contradicted the news appearing in some sections of electronic media about a death in Gilgit Baltistan from Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday contradicted the news appearing in some sections of electronic media about a death in Gilgit Baltistan from Coronavirus.

"I can confirm that until now there is no corona related death in Pakistan. Geo's report about a death in Gilgit Baltistan is incorrect. The coronavirus test of the patient was negative," Dr Mirza said in a tweet.

He added "I request media reporters that in rush to break the news first, please don't misreport.

Check your facts twice."He said the Federal government, provinces and all stakeholders were working on war footing for safety and well-being of people. All resources were mobilized and measures taken for prevention and mitigation, he added.

Meanwhile, an official from Command and Control Centre on Coronavirus termed this news item as baseless and fake that special military helicopters will spray pesticides against the coronavirus in the skies all over the country with direction for citizens to stay indoors after twelve o' clock at night.

