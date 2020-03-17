No death from coronavirus in KP, govt ready to counter pandemic: Chief Minister on Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir

Adviser to Khyber Paktunkha Chief Minister on Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir Tuesday categorically said there was no death from coronavirus in the province till date

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Khyber Paktunkha Chief Minister on Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir Tuesday categorically said there was no death from coronavirus in the province till date.

Addressing a press conference here, he refuted the reports of death of a patient due to coronavirus at Haytabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and said that the test of the patient was negative, adding that the rumour mongers should refrain from spreading rumours and terrorizing people.

"The situation is difficult, but the nation must stand committed, we are going to fight it out by all means," he remarked.

Ajmal said the provincial machinery has been put in full gear to counter the coronavirus threat and all measures have been taken to treat the patients until their recovery. The screening and testing of those arriving from Iran would continue to minimize the risk of virus spread.

He also rejected the social media reports about Darazinda Quarantine in D I Khan district and said all at the patients at the center arrived from Taftan (Iran) and more than 225 would reach on Tuesday and to be screened accordingly.

He said that a task force under Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was monitoring the coronavirus situation and more decisions are in the offing as per need.

The adviser further said that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the chief minister has reduced two months sentence of all prisoners except those detained on terrorism charges, adding "the chief minister has also ordered provision of ration to the coronavirus affected people.

Ajmal Wazir remarked that as part of precautionary measures all government employees above 50, female staff, those with some ailment have been given 15 days leave, while skeletal staff is being maintained at all government officers while unnecessary visitors are also banned from visiting government offices.

He said that ulema were requested to highlight the issue and advice the masses about maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene.

About Dera Ismail Khan issue, Ajmal wazir said 200-bed isolation ward has been set up at Mufti Mehmood Hospital, Gomal College to take care of the patients affected with coronavirus, adding that so far 65 patients have been tested, 15 found positive, 33 negative and results of 17 are awaited.

Regarding Torkham Border, he said a 150-bed facility has been set up at Shakas and those if to be found contracted with virus would be kept there after their entry to the country after screening and checking.

Ajmal Wazir remarked that all new appointments have been suspended in governments departments apart from police inductions while all trainings and functions have also been suspended till next order.