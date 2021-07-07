UrduPoint.com
No Death From Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

No death from Covid-19 in last 24 hours: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that no death has been reported from Coronavirus across the province during the last 24 hours which was a significant improvement in the fight against the pandemic.

In a statement, he said that this is first time since September 2020 that no death from Covid-19 has been reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

He said that all this was made possible with the special blessings of Allah Almighty, efforts of the government and cooperation of the people to observe SOPs and other safety measures.

He called on people to get vaccinated against Coronavirus as only through vaccination they could eradicate this pandemic.

According to Economist Normalcy Index, with a score of 84.4, Pakistan ranks third among 50 countries traced by the Economist magazine for return to pre pandemic life. Pakistan neighbor India has a score of 46.5 , ranking it near the bottom in 48th position. China score 72.9 is 19th and the United States (72.8) is 2oth. The global average for return to pre-pandemic activity is 55.6 on a scale of 0 to 100.

