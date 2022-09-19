UrduPoint.com

No Death Occurred Due To Dengue Virus In Hyderabad: DHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 07:08 PM

No death occurred due to dengue virus in Hyderabad: DHO

The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jafar has denied the reports published in sections of print media and the social media platforms regarding death of a patient due to dengue virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jafar has denied the reports published in sections of print media and the social media platforms regarding death of a patient due to dengue virus.

According to a statement, the DHO said such news were part of misinformation as no death occurred in Hyderabad due to the dengue fever.

The district Health office was also conducting anti mosquito spray and the fumigation in different areas to contain spread of the virus, Dr Jafar said.

He appealed to the media not to publish incorrect reports regarding dengue virus spread as it could create fear among citizens.

The dengue affected patients were being treated in all hospitals and the situation was under control in Hyderabad, he said.

