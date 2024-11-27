Open Menu

No Death Of Protestor Reported So Far While 4 Personnel From LEAs Were Martyred; Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

No death of protestor reported so far while 4 personnel from LEAs were martyred; Interior Ministry

The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday clarified that no death of any protestor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been reported so far during the successful operation carried out by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday clarified that no death of any protestor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been reported so far during the successful operation carried out by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

According to the statement issued by the Ministry, on the other hand, one police official and three personnel from the Rangers have been martyred in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. A total of 223 personnel from law enforcement agencies have got injured including 171 from the Punjab and 52 from Islamabad.

The protest organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad has been peacefully resolved in the last night's operations against the protestors. It is important to note that, as of now, no death has been reported, and the claims circulating regarding any such incidents are baseless and unverified.

While the protestors had caused damage to both state and private properties as well as loss of lives from the law enforcing agencies. The law enforcement agencies took swift action to maintain order and ensure public safety.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has emphasized its commitment to maintaining peace, order and security in the city.

The peaceful resolution of this protest highlights the effectiveness of the professional response of civil administration and the law enforcement agencies in handling such situations.

We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading false and unverified reports and to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace, order and harmony within the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Rangers Police Punjab Rawalpindi Media From

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

10 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

10 minutes ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

20 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

20 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

21 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

23 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

23 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

23 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

14 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

14 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan