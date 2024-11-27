No death of protestor reported so far while 4 personnel from LEAs were martyred; Interior Ministry

The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday clarified that no death of any protestor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been reported so far during the successful operation carried out by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday clarified that no death of any protestor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been reported so far during the successful operation carried out by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

According to the statement issued by the Ministry, on the other hand, one police official and three personnel from the Rangers have been martyred in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. A total of 223 personnel from law enforcement agencies have got injured including 171 from the Punjab and 52 from Islamabad.

The protest organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad has been peacefully resolved in the last night's operations against the protestors. It is important to note that, as of now, no death has been reported, and the claims circulating regarding any such incidents are baseless and unverified.

While the protestors had caused damage to both state and private properties as well as loss of lives from the law enforcing agencies. The law enforcement agencies took swift action to maintain order and ensure public safety.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has emphasized its commitment to maintaining peace, order and security in the city.

The peaceful resolution of this protest highlights the effectiveness of the professional response of civil administration and the law enforcement agencies in handling such situations.

We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading false and unverified reports and to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace, order and harmony within the city.