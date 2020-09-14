UrduPoint.com
No Death Reported; 166 New COVID-19 Cases Emerge In Sindh: Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:06 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 166 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 12,093 tests were conducted and fortunately no death has been reported overnight

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 166 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 12,093 tests were conducted and fortunately no death has been reported overnight.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

The chief minister said that fortunately no death has been reported overnight and we have 2445 deaths which constituted 1.8 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12093 tests were conducted and 166 new cases of coronavirus detected that constituted one percent.

He added that so far 1145262 samples have been tested which diagnosed 132,250 cases, of them 97 percent or 127,626 have recovered, including 177 overnight.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 2179 patients are under treatment, of them 1897 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 276 different hospitals. The condition of 163 patients is stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 166 new cases, 74 have been detected from Karachi, including 26 from east, 19 South, 12 Central, 11 Korangi, four Malir and two West.

He added that Hyderabad has 16 cases, Badin 13, Umerkot nine, Ghotki eight, Kambar seven, Thatta five, Khairpur, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar two each, Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Dadu one each.

