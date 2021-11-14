No death reported due to Covid-19: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that fortunately today no death was reported due to Covid-19 in the province.

He said that 47 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 2,475 tests were conducted.

The Chief Minister said this in a statement here.

He said that 2,475 samples were tested, which detected 47 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,576,808 tests have been conducted against which 472,159 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 452,099 patients have recovered, including 77 overnight.

The Chief Minister said that currently 12,457 patients were under treatment; of them 12,230 were in home isolation, 204 at different hospitals and 23 patients in Isolation Centers.

He said that the condition of 200 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

He said that out of 47 new cases, 38 have been detected from Karachi including 17 in Karachi East, Karachi South 12, Karachi Central 6, Karachi West and Khairpur 2 each, Malir, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Noushehro Feroze, Tando Mohammad Khan, Ghotki and Kashmore one each.

The CM has urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.