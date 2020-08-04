No death reported due to COVID-19 in Balochistan since July 22: Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:46 PM

Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that no COVID-19 related death was reported across the province since July 22

"As many as 34 cases were reported from the province during three days of Eidul Azha," he said while addressing a weekly press conference here.

Expressing his satisfaction over the massive decline in the coronavirus cases, Shahwani said that it wasa matter of immense pleasure that no single case has been reported from 26 districts out of 34 districts of Balochistan.

" Strict implementation of SOPs has resulted into tangible decline in the deadly virus," he said adding that people should continue following the SOP so that risk of COVID-19 could be mitigated more effectively.

To a question, Balochistan government Spokesperson said that smart lockdown in Balochistan has been extended till August 17, decision of opening of educational institutes would be taken in next two weeks.

