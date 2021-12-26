No death reported from Corona in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :No death has occurred from Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as 31 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With a consecutive drop in the number of Corona cases, the total number of active cases in the province has declined to 583. The disease has claimed 5922 lives in the province.

During the same period, 52 patients have also been recovered of the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons to 174730. As many as 10017 Corona tests were conducted, out of which 31 have proved positive for the disease.