No deaths reported due to dengue fever in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :No deaths have occurred so far due to dengue fever in Bahawalpur division, however, total 2968 suspected patients were admitted to the hospitals during this year.

This was stated by Focal Person for Preventives, Bahawalpur Division Dr Zakir Ali while talking to APP here on Monday.

He told that only 15 patients were confirmed to have dengue virus and all of them were from other areas of the country.

He told that 211 beds were allocated in teaching and other hospitals of the division for dengue patients.

He further told that 1171 indoor teams and 301 outdoor teams were conducting surveillance in more than 1.6 million houses in 348 union councils of Bahawalpur division.

He said that the teams were identifying and destroying dengue larva to avoid their spread and growth.

"We are working day and night without any break to keep the people of our area safe from dengue virus", he added.