No decision made regarding closure of educational institutes in GB: Education Minister

Caretaker education Minister Gilgit Baltistan Abdul Jahan here on Friday said that no any decision has been made so for the closure of educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

He informed that so far more than 1800 teachers have been gone through corona virus test and only 50 teachers tested positive,it was common thing and we couldn't close educational institutions in such conditions.

He said that some elements are in favor of closure of educational institutions across GB and I categorically told them that they were working against the policy of government and they must be dealt with Iron hands.

He added that if any school or college have more positive cases of Covid-19 then According to government police the instruction would be close for specific period. He said that all things were open across Pakistan,why we were going to close only educational institutions?.