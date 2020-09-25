UrduPoint.com
No Decision Made Regarding Closure Of Educational Institutes In GB: Education Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

No decision made regarding closure of educational institutes in GB: Education Minister

Caretaker education Minister Gilgit Baltistan Abdul Jahan here on Friday said that no any decision has been made so for the closure of educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Caretaker education Minister Gilgit Baltistan Abdul Jahan here on Friday said that no any decision has been made so for the closure of educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Talking to mediamen the minister said that some fake news have been on aired in media regarding the closure of educational institutions from September 30 across GB due to increasing numbers of Covid-19 positive cases among teachers were baseless and rumors. He said that strict legal action should be taken against such elements in accordance with the PAMBRAs' rules.

He informed that so far more than 1800 teachers have been gone through corona virus test and only 50 teachers tested positive,it was common thing and we couldn't close educational institutions in such conditions.

He said that some elements are in favor of closure of educational institutions across GB and I categorically told them that they were working against the policy of government and they must be dealt with Iron hands.

He added that if any school or college have more positive cases of Covid-19 then According to government police the instruction would be close for specific period. He said that all things were open across Pakistan,why we were going to close only educational institutions?.

