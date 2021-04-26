UrduPoint.com
No Decision Made To Pass Students Without Examinations: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:22 PM

No decision made to pass students without examinations: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said, no decision has been made to pass the students without taking examinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said, no decision has been made to pass the students without taking examinations.

Last year exams were postponed while the students were passed without giving examinations however, the government is not intended to repeat the same this year, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all decisions were taken with consensus and consultation in the National Command Operations Center (NCOC) to control the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

He said the Cambridge examinations are continued as per the schedule and it was not possible for Cambridge to take examinations' online.

The government is closely monitoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the examinations and actions would be taken against violators of COVID-19 SOPs, he added.

He said the government had instructed to the British Council to decrease the number of students in the examinations halls.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in larger national interest.

