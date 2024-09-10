Open Menu

No Decision Made To Shut Down Utility Stores: Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

No decision made to shut down Utility Stores: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that no decision has been made to shut down Utility Stores.

In response to a Calling Attention Notice, he said that restructuring of the organization would be carried out in consultation with all stakeholders, including employee representatives from the union.

Rana Tanveer said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a crucial organization providing essential services, and efforts are underway to improve its operations.

He highlighted that the ordinance concerning state-owned enterprises clearly mandates that essential institutions will not be privatized or shut down.

The minister reiterated that the USC, established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was designed to provide relief to the common people.

He said that, alongside programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which now has a budget close to Rs 600 billion, the government has approved a Rs 60 billion subsidy for Utility Stores to ensure the provision of affordable and quality goods to the public.

The minister that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally committed to provide maximum relief to the masses and is taking steps to improve Utility Stores as well as other public sector institutions.

Regarding the Public Works Department (PWD), the minister said that the government has decided to shut down PWD and transfer repair works to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He assured that Grade-4 employees of PWD would be absorbed into other ministries and departments, while other employees would be offered various package options to secure their future. An authority is being established to oversee PWD operations and protect employees' interests.

The minister said that provincial funds for PWD projects would now be allocated to the provinces. He said that both PPP and PML-N have historically focused on improving education and healthcare for workers, and this government remains committed to protecting employees' rights through legislative measures.

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Budget Capital Development Authority All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

30 minutes ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

2 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

3 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

3 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

16 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

16 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan