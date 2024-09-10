No Decision Made To Shut Down Utility Stores: Rana Tanveer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that no decision has been made to shut down Utility Stores.
In response to a Calling Attention Notice, he said that restructuring of the organization would be carried out in consultation with all stakeholders, including employee representatives from the union.
Rana Tanveer said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a crucial organization providing essential services, and efforts are underway to improve its operations.
He highlighted that the ordinance concerning state-owned enterprises clearly mandates that essential institutions will not be privatized or shut down.
The minister reiterated that the USC, established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was designed to provide relief to the common people.
He said that, alongside programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which now has a budget close to Rs 600 billion, the government has approved a Rs 60 billion subsidy for Utility Stores to ensure the provision of affordable and quality goods to the public.
The minister that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally committed to provide maximum relief to the masses and is taking steps to improve Utility Stores as well as other public sector institutions.
Regarding the Public Works Department (PWD), the minister said that the government has decided to shut down PWD and transfer repair works to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
He assured that Grade-4 employees of PWD would be absorbed into other ministries and departments, while other employees would be offered various package options to secure their future. An authority is being established to oversee PWD operations and protect employees' interests.
The minister said that provincial funds for PWD projects would now be allocated to the provinces. He said that both PPP and PML-N have historically focused on improving education and healthcare for workers, and this government remains committed to protecting employees' rights through legislative measures.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz orders collection of video footage from all entry points of Parliament House2 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held; hashish, Ice recovered in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to promote Islamic banking in country: NA told22 minutes ago
-
Climate change poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations in disputed territory: Speakers22 minutes ago
-
APHC sounds alarm over worsening plight of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails32 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Six FWMC workers injured on road42 minutes ago
-
Jealousy; brother kills younger in Swabi42 minutes ago
-
Blind Cricket World Cup to be played in Pakistan from Nov 2142 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses for implementation of women employment quota51 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 3 suspects including 2 wanted individuals: 201 Pakistani passports recovered52 minutes ago