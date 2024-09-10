No decision made to shut down Utility Stores: Rana Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that no decision has been made to shut down Utility Stores.

In response to a Calling Attention Notice, he said that restructuring of the organization would be carried out in consultation with all stakeholders, including employee representatives from the union.

Rana Tanveer said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a crucial organization providing essential services, and efforts are underway to improve its operations.

He highlighted that the ordinance concerning state-owned enterprises clearly mandates that essential institutions will not be privatized or shut down.

The minister reiterated that the USC, established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was designed to provide relief to the common people.

He said that, alongside programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which now has a budget close to Rs 600 billion, the government has approved a Rs 60 billion subsidy for Utility Stores to ensure the provision of affordable and quality goods to the public.

The minister that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally committed to provide maximum relief to the masses and is taking steps to improve Utility Stores as well as other public sector institutions.

Regarding the Public Works Department (PWD), the minister said that the government has decided to shut down PWD and transfer repair works to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He assured that Grade-4 employees of PWD would be absorbed into other ministries and departments, while other employees would be offered various package options to secure their future. An authority is being established to oversee PWD operations and protect employees' interests.

The minister said that provincial funds for PWD projects would now be allocated to the provinces. He said that both PPP and PML-N have historically focused on improving education and healthcare for workers, and this government remains committed to protecting employees' rights through legislative measures.

APP/sra-zah