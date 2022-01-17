UrduPoint.com

No Decision On Closure Of Schools Yet: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:19 PM

No decision on closure of schools yet: NCOC

The Centre says the positivity rates of various institutions will be checked first to decide the fate of the educational institutions, vowing to enforce restriction to contain the virus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) did not make a decision to shut down educational institutions, saying that the positivity rates of various institutions will be checked first.

The parents are worried for the safety of their children from the lethal virus which is sharply increasing by every passing day across the country.

A meeting of the provincial health and education ministers was held to decide the fate of the schools amid increase of COVID-19 inflections.

In a statement, NCOC said, “Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in education institutions is being carried out,”.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Asad Umar and National Coordinator Maj Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal chaired the NCOC meeting while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan attended the session online. All the provincial health and education ministers took part online in the meeting and informed the centre about steps being taken to contain COVID-19.

The participants discussed the global and regional trends of Omicron variant.

The centre said that restrictions would be enforced in letter and spirit to spread the virus, pointing out that the provinces might take their own decisions.

