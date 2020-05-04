UrduPoint.com
No Decision On Online Examination: PU Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

No decision on online examination: PU spokesperson

LAHORE, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab University spokesperson on Monday said that no decision had yet been finalized on the conduct of online examination as the university was considering multiple options to conduct examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

PU spokesperson Khurram Shehzad said all the activities of examinations in traditional/physical mode were halted.

He said that the policy for online assessment as well as mode of examinations i.e. quizzes, assignments, mini projects, subjective, objectives or MCQ's etc. had not been finalized yet.

He said that as soon as the examination dates and mode of examinations were finalized, it would be communicated through digital and print media through official channels.

He said that the students of B.A./B.Sc./Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I & II must update their email address through website www.pu.edu.pk so that till the time of finalization of policy for assessment, the data of email addresses of students would be readily available for communication. He said that the student should visit www.pu.edu.pk for authentic information regarding exams etc.

