No decision so far on NA dissolution date: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said so far no decision had been taken on the date for dissolution of the National Assembly.

"A decision has not been taken yet on the NA's dissolution date. The date will be decided in consultation with the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and allied parties, and it will be officially announced," the minister tweeted.