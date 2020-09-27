No decision taken so far to make GB province: Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Affairs Dr Moeed Yousaf on Saturday said the government had not taken any decision for making the Gilgit-Baltistan a province.

He said the issue was under discussion and being debated in light of democratic norms.

Pakistan's narrative about Kashmir was being acknowledged across the world while on the other hand Indian narrative was being ridiculed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan would give response in befitting manners if India commit any aggression against and hoped that it would not make any mistake in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said reforms process in G-B was already underway after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power.