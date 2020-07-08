UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Decision Taken To Privatize Roosevelt Hotel: Islamabad High Court Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:27 AM

No decision taken to privatize Roosevelt Hotel: Islamabad High Court told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday was informed that the Federal Government had not decided to privatize the Roosevelt Hotel of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in New York Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC while hearing a petition against the possible privatization of the Roosevelt Hotel, however, asked the deputy attorney general to file written comments in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday was informed that the Federal Government had not decided to privatize the Roosevelt Hotel of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in New York Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC while hearing a petition against the possible privatization of the Roosevelt Hotel, however, asked the deputy attorney general to file written comments in that regard.

Petitioner Sharif Sabir, in his petition, claimed that the government wanted to privatize the Roosevelt Hotel which was a national asset, and prayed the court to stop it from taking any such decision.

During the course of hearing, the DAG informed the court that the government had not taken such decision. On the court's direction, he said he would submit comments after taking advice from the government.

The court adjourned the case till July 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Hotel New York July Islamabad High Court From Government PIA Court

Recent Stories

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

1 minute ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

16 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.