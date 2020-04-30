No decision to end lock down under consideration so far : Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that because the health and lives of the people were first and foremost important to the Sindh government, therefore, no decision to end the lock down was under consideration so far

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that because the health and lives of the people were first and foremost important to the Sindh government, therefore, no decision to end the lock down was under consideration so far.

He said that we should all be aware that the coronavirus was a reality, adding that, everyone of us had to avoid every thing that could be the possible cause of its spread, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that since no vaccine had been invented so far, the only way all of us could prevent ourselves from it was not to go out of our homes unnecessarily and to be as careful as possible.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government was well aware of the difficulties of the business community and that the government was trying to open the businesses gradually after devising the standard operating procedures.

The Minister added that the Sindh government was in constant contact with the representatives of the business community and was trying to resolve their issues as soon as possible.