No decision to reduce age limit for govt servants, CSS candidate: Dr Ishrat Hussain

Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain Thursday categorically refuted the media reports claiming any decision by the government to reduce the age limit for government servants as well as regular candidates for the CSS examination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain Thursday categorically refuted the media reports claiming any decision by the government to reduce the age limit for government servants as well as regular candidates for the CSS examination.

The adviser further said that the conjecture regarding the quota system was also speculative.