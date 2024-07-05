No Decision Yet Taken On Internet Closure During Muharram: Interior Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Interior on Friday clarified that it had not taken any decision regarding the closure of internet services during Muharram-ul-Haram.
A ministry spokesperson, in a statement, said requests had been received from the provinces in that regard, but the ministry had yet taken any decision on them.
