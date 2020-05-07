'No decision yet to lift lockdown from May 9': Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday contradicted a news-item about lifting of lockdown and opening of public parks in the province from May 19 (Ramazan 15).

Terming the news as concocted, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was closely monitoring the situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the news run on some news channels and social media platforms was baseless.

About the opening of educational institutions, the Minister said the Punjab government would take a decision in this regard during the last week of May after closely watching the situation.

Chohan said over 100,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far while as many as 5030 tests were conducted on May 5 only. He said the maximum number of coronavirus tests of the suspects would help the government understand the coronavirus impacts in the province besides helping to take better decisions to contain the deadly virus.