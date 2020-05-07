UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Decision Yet To Lift Lockdown From May 9': Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

'No decision yet to lift lockdown from May 9': Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday contradicted a news-item about lifting of lockdown and opening of public parks in the province from May 19 (Ramazan 15).

Terming the news as concocted, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was closely monitoring the situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the news run on some news channels and social media platforms was baseless.

About the opening of educational institutions, the Minister said the Punjab government would take a decision in this regard during the last week of May after closely watching the situation.

Chohan said over 100,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far while as many as 5030 tests were conducted on May 5 only. He said the maximum number of coronavirus tests of the suspects would help the government understand the coronavirus impacts in the province besides helping to take better decisions to contain the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Social Media May From Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

10 minutes ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

55 minutes ago

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

1 hour ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.