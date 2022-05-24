No decision yet to shutdown mobile, internet services: Spokesperson Interior

Interior Ministry Spokesperson on Tuesday said there was no decision has yet been made to shut down mobile phone or internet services in any part of the country due to the PTI long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Interior Ministry Spokesperson on Tuesday said there was no decision has yet been made to shut down mobile phone or internet services in any part of the country due to the PTI long march.

In a statement, he said the media was requested not to air such news without confirmation.