No decrease in seats in medical colleges: Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Momin Agha presiding over a meeting, said that efforts were being made to improve the quality of medical education and no seats would be decreased in medical colleges.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Javed Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr Mateen and Additional Secretary Technical Salman Shahid were also present in the meeting.

Matters regarding admission of MBBS and BDS in public sector were reviewed in the meeting.

Momin Agha said that the number of MBBS and BDS seats in the public sector would not be decreased.

He further said that admission on all seats would be made on open merit. No compromise would be made on quality of education in all medical universities and colleges.

He said that efforts were being done to improve education quality in medical colleges.