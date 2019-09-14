UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Decrease In Seats In Medical Colleges: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

No decrease in seats in medical colleges: Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Momin Agha presiding over a meeting, said that efforts were being made to improve the quality of medical education and no seats would be decreased in medical colleges.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Javed Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr Mateen and Additional Secretary Technical Salman Shahid were also present in the meeting.

Matters regarding admission of MBBS and BDS in public sector were reviewed in the meeting.

Momin Agha said that the number of MBBS and BDS seats in the public sector would not be decreased.

He further said that admission on all seats would be made on open merit. No compromise would be made on quality of education in all medical universities and colleges.

He said that efforts were being done to improve education quality in medical colleges.

Related Topics

Education Fatima Jinnah Salman Shahid All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

28 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

28 minutes ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

30 minutes ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

30 minutes ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.