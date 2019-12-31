No deficiency of medicines in DHQ Skardu: MS

Medical Superintendent of District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Skardu Muhammad Ashraf Tuesday said the hospital was providing 95 percent medicines to indoor patients and there was no shortage of medicines

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Medical Superintendent of District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Skardu Muhammad Ashraf Tuesday said the hospital was providing 95 percent medicines to indoor patients and there was no shortage of medicines.

Talking to media persons here Ashraf said DHQ deals over 2,000 patients daily from all four districts of Baltistan district, adding that Sehat Insaf card holders are also being entertained at the hospital.

To a question he said the hospital is well equipped with heating system and Incinerator machine for proper disposal of hospital solid waste.