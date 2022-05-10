No delay acceptable in completion of schemes:CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has made it clear to the administrative secretaries of all provincial departments that no delay even of a single day would be acceptable in the completion of the ongoing development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has made it clear to the administrative secretaries of all provincial departments that no delay even of a single day would be acceptable in the completion of the ongoing development projects.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday to review the progress so far made on the development projects in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjid Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of provincial departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the administrative secretaries to ensure 100 percent utilization of the developmental funds, and to complete the development projects within the stipulated timelines adding that in case of lapse of the released funds for any project by the end of the fiscal year, the concerned secretary would be taken to task. He further directed them to pay special attention to the preparation of development program for the next fiscal year and to ensure their attendance in the meetings of Planning & Development Department to be held in this regard.

"Ongoing Development Projects would be completed on the first priority during the next fiscal year" he said and added that new projects having larger impact would also be reflected in the new Annual Development Program.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the pace of work on certain development projects, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure significant progress on the projects making it clear that the progress on the projects would be reviewed after the next 15 days in which secretaries of the departments would have to present solid and detailed progress on the projects of their respective departments.

He said that a special meeting would also be held by the end of this month to review the utilization of released funds for development projects adding that in case of non-utilization/low-utilization of the funds, action would be taken against the responsible ones.

He also directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to immediately start the payment to land owners for the acquisition of land so that work on development projects could be commenced without any delay.

He also directed the quarters concerned to identify suitable sites within a week for the establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centers at all divisional headquarters of the province.

Similarly, he directed the departments concerned to jointly prepare a way forward for the shifting of marble factories from Warsak Road to the newly established Mohmand Economic Zone within the next 15 days. "This should be considered as the final deadline to this effect" he remarked and added that in case of the non-compliance with the directive, the concerned factory would be sealed.

He also directed to complete necessary arrangements for the groundbreaking of Patrak-Thall-Kumrat Road and Swat Motorway Phase-II project further directing them to impose Section-IV on the proposed land for Dir Motorway adding that required funds would be provided for the purpose on priority.

Briefing about the progress on important projects in the health sector, it was told that in newly merged districts, so far, six health care facilities had been outsourced which were also providing specialized services. Moreover, outsourcing of 11 more health care facilities in NMDs would be completed by next week.

The meeting was informed that progress was being made on strengthening and conversion of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers into 24/7 health care facilities.

Similarly, 35 percent physical progress on revamping of non-teaching DHQs across the province was made, under the project, revamping of six hospitals in first phase and 12 hospitals in second phase would be carried out.

The participants were informed that civil work on construction of New General Bus stand Peshawar had been initiated while a consultant was hired for New Peshawar city project. Besides, contracts had been signed with three universities for the establishment of IT Parks in the province.

The meeting was told that, solarization of some 5000 Masajid would be completed by the end of 2023 while up-gradation of Hayatabad sports complex would be completed by June this year. T The chief minister on the occasion directed the quarters concerned to mobilize contractors for the construction of Kalam Cricket Stadium and expedite progress on Arbab Niaz cricket stadium.

Touching upon the higher education sector, it was told that a total of 35 colleges would be made functional in the province by the end of current fiscal year, whereas an umbrella PC-I had been approved for establishment of 20 new colleges.