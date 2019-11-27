UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Delay In Completion Of Uplift Schemes To Be Tolerated: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

No delay in completion of uplift schemes to be tolerated: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that delay in the completion of development schemes would not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that delay in the completion of development schemes would not be tolerated.

She was chairing a meeting at Punjab Health Facilities Management Company reviewed approved development schemes in various districts across Punjab.

provincial Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq Alvi and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Secretary Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman apprised Dr Yasmin Rashid about the ongoing approved development schemes.

The minister directed Secretary Health to complete all approved development schemes within stipulated period.

Development schemes include-- upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar Civil Hospital DG Khan, DHQ Vehari, construction of civil dispensary at Zinda Pir, upgradation of THQ Taunsa, DG Khan, up gradation of BHU Barathi for converting it into THQ, up gradation of gynea unit in THQ Shourkot and other development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Health department should remain in complete coordination with the departments concerned regarding development schemes and officers should visit districts and monitor development schemes themselves.

She also directed Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq Alvi to personally visit and review development schemes.

She announced that a trauma center would be set up in DHQ Nankana Sahib.

She further directed that time line of all development schemes should be provided and health department should remain in complete liaison with concerned departments for completion of development schemes.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Visit Nankana Sahib Vehari All Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$63.92 pb Tuesd ..

16 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

6 minutes ago

Zaireen Policy to be sent to federal cabinet for a ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Ye ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Hussain climbs to 39th spot in Olympic Rankin ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.