No delay in completion of uplift schemes to be tolerated: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that delay in the completion of development schemes would not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that delay in the completion of development schemes would not be tolerated.

She was chairing a meeting at Punjab Health Facilities Management Company reviewed approved development schemes in various districts across Punjab.

provincial Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq Alvi and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Secretary Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman apprised Dr Yasmin Rashid about the ongoing approved development schemes.

The minister directed Secretary Health to complete all approved development schemes within stipulated period.

Development schemes include-- upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar Civil Hospital DG Khan, DHQ Vehari, construction of civil dispensary at Zinda Pir, upgradation of THQ Taunsa, DG Khan, up gradation of BHU Barathi for converting it into THQ, up gradation of gynea unit in THQ Shourkot and other development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Health department should remain in complete coordination with the departments concerned regarding development schemes and officers should visit districts and monitor development schemes themselves.

She also directed Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq Alvi to personally visit and review development schemes.

She announced that a trauma center would be set up in DHQ Nankana Sahib.

She further directed that time line of all development schemes should be provided and health department should remain in complete liaison with concerned departments for completion of development schemes.