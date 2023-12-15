Open Menu

No Delay To Be Tolerated In Completion Of Abdullahpur Flyover: FDA DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 09:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that no delay would be tolerated in the completion of Abdullah Pur Flyover project.

After participating in a training program at Japan, Director General FDA visited the project site here on Friday and said that Abdullah Pur Flyover was a mega project and the government was spending Rs.1.

36 billion on its completion. Therefore, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in its timely completion.

He inspected various portions of the project and directed to use quality material for ensuring durability of the flyover.

He directed to expedite the pace of work by commence project execution on two shifts besides ensuring safety barrier and displaying warning sign boards at the time of digging of the earth.

