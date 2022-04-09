UrduPoint.com

No Demonstrations, Rallies On Khyber Road: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud Saturday said that holding of public gatherings, protest demonstrations and rallies on Khyber Road and other important localities of the city is prohibited

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here at his office which was besides others attended by officers concerned. It was said that the decision was taken in the best public interest as majority of public departments situated on Khyber Road including Provincial Assembly, Peshawar High Court, Judicial Complex, Provincial Secretariat, Radio Pakistan, Central Police Office, Capital City Police, Army offices and others.

The commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner to maintain liaison with city police and other concerned departments in pre-holding of protest demonstrations or rallies. He said that the district administration has selected Jinnah Park situated at main G.T.Road for performing such activities.

He also warned general public and said that no one would be allowed to stage protest demonstrations on Khyber Road and should get formal consent by the district administration for holding such events in Jinnah Park.

