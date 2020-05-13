UrduPoint.com
No Dengue Case Detected In The District

Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:41 PM

No dengue case detected in the district

Chief Exective Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Wednesday said that no case of Dengue has been detected in Rawalpindi district and surveillance was continuing to check its occurrence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chief Exective Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Wednesday said that no case of Dengue has been detected in Rawalpindi district and surveillance was continuing to check its occurrence.

During the campaign, surveillance is being carried out in 46 Union councils of the town especially in union councils which were declared high risk areas last year.

Talking to APP, the CEO said the drive, which is in full swing, would continue till October.

He said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling the killing disease for protecting citizens from the dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in our surroundings.

He warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if found negligent in performance of their duties.

