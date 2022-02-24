No dengue case reported from Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :No confirmed case of dengue has been reported so far from any district of Multan division, officials informed commissioner in a briefing on Thursday.

Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad was presiding over a meeting to discuss anti-dengue campaign and coronavirus vaccination.

Official said that 35 notices have been served on those from whose residences dengue larvae were found.

Commissioner said that Punjab government was taking serious steps to eradicate dengue and corona virus.

Corona vaccination goals should be achieved at all cost, he warned and made it clear that reporting without geo-tagging would not be acceptable.

Activities against dengue should be portalized under modern Android system, he added.

He expressed satisfaction over the successful execution of third phase of Reach Every Door RED) campaign.

District administrations and departments should take immediate measures for cleanliness at bus/wagon stands. All parks, lakes, fountains, green belts should be checked and Pounds' stagnant water must be cleared.

Debris of housing societies, tire shops should be properly handled, commissioner ordered. He said that all hospitals and hotels and public places should be checked and negligence would not be tolerated.