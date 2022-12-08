No dengue case reported in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that dengue fever cases were decreasing continuously and no case had been reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

He said 13 patients were admitted to the two city hospitals, including nine to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and three to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ).

The health officer informed that out of the total admitted patients, eight tested positive, with five belonging to Rawalpindi.

"This year, around 4,763 dengue cases were brought to the district's health facilities while the number of cases was 1,700 in 2021,17 in 2020, and 6,289 in 2019 during the period," he added.

In collaboration with allied departments, the Dr Sajjad stated that the district administration had registered eight FIRs, sealed one premise, issued Challans to 19, notices to 433, and a fine of Rs 188,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs since December 1.

During indoor surveillance, he informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 33,858 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 39 homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,063 spots and detected larvae in one place.

Dr Sajjad expressed the hope that in the coming days, the dengue cases would eliminate as the weather turned cooler daily, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water and advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae.