UrduPoint.com

No Dengue Case Reported In Last 72 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 08:09 PM

No dengue case reported in last 72 hours

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that no dengue case had been reported in the district during the last 72 hours.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that no dengue case had been reported in the district during the last 72 hours.

He said that four patients were already under treatment to the two city hospitals, including two of each to the District Headquarters and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

The health officer informed that out of the total admitted patients, two belonged to Rawalpindi and one to Islamabad and Bannu.

In collaboration with allied departments, the Dr Sajjad stated that the district administration had registered two FIRs, sealed six premises, issued Challans to 26, notices to 317, and a fine of Rs 11,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from December 12 to date.

During indoor surveillance, he informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 27,334 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 19 homes.

Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 12,055 spots and detected larvae in one place.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bannu Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi December From

Recent Stories

Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin ..

Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin Region Near Ukraine - Defense ..

3 minutes ago
 UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants t ..

UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants to Rwanda Lawful

3 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of man's death in police custody

DPO takes notice of man's death in police custody

3 minutes ago
 Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi appointed as additiona ..

Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi appointed as additional advocate general

3 minutes ago
 Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

19 minutes ago
 Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welf ..

Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welfare state: CM

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.