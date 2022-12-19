No dengue case reported in last 72 hours

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that no dengue case had been reported in the district during the last 72 hours.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that no dengue case had been reported in the district during the last 72 hours.

He said that four patients were already under treatment to the two city hospitals, including two of each to the District Headquarters and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

The health officer informed that out of the total admitted patients, two belonged to Rawalpindi and one to Islamabad and Bannu.

In collaboration with allied departments, the Dr Sajjad stated that the district administration had registered two FIRs, sealed six premises, issued Challans to 26, notices to 317, and a fine of Rs 11,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from December 12 to date.

During indoor surveillance, he informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 27,334 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 19 homes.

Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 12,055 spots and detected larvae in one place.