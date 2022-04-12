UrduPoint.com

No Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 06:01 PM

No dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that it was a good sign that during the last 24 hours, no case of dengue was reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that during this year 43 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the province while 19 cases had been reported in Lahore.

He said 283,003 indoor locations and 68,195 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while 133 larvae were detected on Tuesday.

He said in Lahore 18,710 indoor places and 5,332 outdoor locations were checked while no larvawas detected.

