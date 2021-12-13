No dengue, Corona cases reported in South Punjab within last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :No dengue and COVID-19 case was reported from across South Punjab during last 24 hours ,thanks to the effective arrangements of Primary & Secondary Healthcare department, An official source in Health department informed APP on Monday that owing to effective surveillance and anti-dengue activities of Health teams, no confirmed case of dengue has been reported in South Punjab during last 24 hours.

No positive cases were reported in the surveillance activities and no dengue patient died in South Punjab during last 24 hours, he said and added that 383,610 indoor and 68801 outdoor surveys were conducted in all the 11 districts of South Punjab.

Similarly, Punjab govt had paid special focus on Corona Vaccination Campaign Reach Every Door (RED) in South Punjab. No positive case of Corona was reported in South Punjab during last 24 hours, he informed adding that nor has any patient died of it in South Punjab.

As many as 2048 corona tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while so far more than 1.5 million corona tests have been conducted in South Punjab and more than 23.2 million people have been vaccinated against corona in the region so far, he concluded.